Bevilacqua L, Fox-Smith L, Lampard O, Rojas N, Zavitsanou G, Meiser-Stedman R, Beazley P. Clin. Child Psychol. Psychiatry 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
38870346
BACKGROUND: Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT) has been proven to be effective for anxiety and depression in children and young people (CYP). Over the past 20 years there have been several attempts at delivering CBT through apps, online software, videogames, but also with a therapist via phone or videoconferencing platforms, with promising results for the "technology-assisted" versions. However, most research, have compared online CBT to waiting lists, and not many studies looked at the effectiveness of face-to-face (f2f) CBT versus technology-assisted CBT.
children; Anxiety; youth; depression; cognitive behavioural therapy