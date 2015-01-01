Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Tasmania is a small island state off the southern edge of Australia where a comparatively high proportion of the 558,000 population partake in recreational or occupational diving. While diving is a relatively safe sport and occupation, Tasmania has a significantly higher diving death rate per head of population than other States in Australia (four times the national diving mortality rate).



METHODS: Three compressed gas diving deaths occurred in seven months between 2021-2022 prompting a review of the statewide approach for the immediate response of personnel to diving-related deaths. The review engaged first responders including the Police Marine and Rescue Service, hospital-based departments including the Department of Hyperbaric and Diving Medicine, and the mortuary and coroner's office.



RESULTS: An aide-mémoire for all craft groups, digitalised checklists for first responders (irrespective of diving knowledge), and a single-paged algorithm to highlight inter-agency communication pathways in the event of a diving death were designed to enhance current practices and collaboration.



CONCLUSIONS: If used, these aids for managing diving related deaths should ensure that time-critical information is appropriately captured and stored to optimise information provided for the coronial investigation.

Language: en