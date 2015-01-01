SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Elliott EJ, Price K, Peters B. Diving Hyperb. Med. 2024; 54(2): 86-91.

(Copyright © 2024, South Pacific Underwater Medicine Society and European Underwater and Baromedical Society)

10.28920/dhm54.2.86-91

38870949

INTRODUCTION: Tasmania is a small island state off the southern edge of Australia where a comparatively high proportion of the 558,000 population partake in recreational or occupational diving. While diving is a relatively safe sport and occupation, Tasmania has a significantly higher diving death rate per head of population than other States in Australia (four times the national diving mortality rate).

METHODS: Three compressed gas diving deaths occurred in seven months between 2021-2022 prompting a review of the statewide approach for the immediate response of personnel to diving-related deaths. The review engaged first responders including the Police Marine and Rescue Service, hospital-based departments including the Department of Hyperbaric and Diving Medicine, and the mortuary and coroner's office.

RESULTS: An aide-mémoire for all craft groups, digitalised checklists for first responders (irrespective of diving knowledge), and a single-paged algorithm to highlight inter-agency communication pathways in the event of a diving death were designed to enhance current practices and collaboration.

CONCLUSIONS: If used, these aids for managing diving related deaths should ensure that time-critical information is appropriately captured and stored to optimise information provided for the coronial investigation.


Humans; Adult; Female; Male; Middle Aged; Algorithms; Checklist; Forensic pathology; Diving deaths; Diving incidents; *Diving/statistics & numerical data; Autopsy findings; Decompression Sickness/mortality/therapy; Diving medicine; Emergency Responders/statistics & numerical data; Tasmania/epidemiology

