|
Citation
|
Melessen A, Wingelaar TT, van Ooij PJA. Diving Hyperb. Med. 2024; 54(2): 105-109.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, South Pacific Underwater Medicine Society and European Underwater and Baromedical Society)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38870952
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Routine dipstick urinalysis is part of many dive medical assessment protocols. However, this has a significant chance of producing false-positive or false-negative results in asymptomatic and healthy individuals. Studies evaluating the value of urinalysis in dive medical assessments are limited.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Adult; Female; Male; Middle Aged; Diving; Young Adult; Netherlands; Screening; Urology; False Positive Reactions; *Diving/physiology; *Hematuria/diagnosis/urine; *Military Personnel; *Urinalysis/methods; Fitness to dive; Physical Fitness/physiology; Submarine Medicine