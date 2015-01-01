Abstract

Much remains unknown about the cognitive mechanisms and information-processing biases involved in threat detection, and the acquisition and maintenance of threat associations. To complicate matters, these mechanisms and biases are likely to vary for different types of threats (see, e.g., Coelho et al., 2023), such as those posed by animals, weapons, social situations, or groups. There has been a recent push to identify ways to improve the methods used in research in this area, which has also led to reevaluation of theoretical frameworks (March et al., 2022; Landová et al., 2023; Zsido et al., 2024). It is therefore important to continue to elucidate the cognitive mechanisms (e.g., perception, attention, memory, learning) underlying threat processing in order to develop a better understanding of how they affect individual and social outcomes (Gober et al., 2021).



Research on the cognitive mechanisms involved in threat processing and perception can shed light on how our brains respond to threatening stimuli and provide insights into the fundamental processes underlying fear and anxiety (c.f., Clauss et al., 2022). This knowledge is essential for the development of effective interventions for anxiety disorders and phobias. A better understanding of these mechanisms may also help identify individuals who are more susceptible to exaggerated threat responses, allowing for targeted early interventions. Additionally, findings from this research can inform the design of environments and technologies that minimize unnecessary threat cues and promote psychological wellbeing.



Therefore, the goal of our Research Topic was to collect research articles that present...

