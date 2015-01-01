Abstract

Despite ongoing safety efforts, construction sites experience a concerningly high accident rate. Notwithstanding that policies and research to reduce the risk of accidents in the construction industry have been active for a long time, the accident rate in the construction industry is considerably higher than in other industries. This trend may likely be further exacerbated by the rapid growth of large-scale construction projects driven by urban population expansion. Consequently, accurately predicting recovery periods of accidents at construction sites in advance and proactively investing in measures to mitigate them is critical for efficiently managing construction projects. Therefore, the purpose of this study is to propose a framework for developing accident prediction models based on the Deep Neural Network (DNN) algorithm according to the scale of the construction site. This study suggests DNN models and applies the DNN for each construction site scale to predict accident recovery periods. The model performance and accuracy were evaluated using mean absolute error (MAE) and root-mean-square error (RMSE) and compared with the widely used multiple regression analysis model. As a result of model comparison, the DNN models showed a lower prediction error rate than the regression analysis models for both small-to-medium and large construction sites. The findings and framework of this study can be applied as the opening stage of accident risk assessment using deep learning techniques, and the introduction of deep learning technology to safety management according to the scale of the construction site is provided as a guideline.

Language: en