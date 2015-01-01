Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Hand injuries constitute up to 30% of the total cases treated in emergency departments. Over time, demographic changes, especially an aging population, and shifts in workplace safety regulations and healthcare policies have significantly impacted the landscape of hand trauma. This study aims to identify and analyze these evolving trends over nearly two decades.



METHODS: In this retrospective, cross-sectional study, we investigated patients who were admitted to the high-volume regional hand trauma center of a university hospital between January 2007 and December 2022. We analyzed trends in patients' demographics and annual alterations of injuries. For the comparative analysis, patients were divided into two groups based on the time of presentation: the early cohort (2007-2014) and the current cohort (2015-2022).



RESULTS: A total of 14,414 patients were admitted to our emergency department within the study period. A significant annual increase in patient age was identified (R(2) = 0.254, p = 0.047). The number of presentations increased annually by an average of 2% (p < 0.001). The incidence of the following hand injuries significantly increased: sprains/strains (+ 70.51%, p = 0.004), superficial lacerations (+ 53.99%, p < 0.001), joint dislocations (+ 51.28%, p < 0.001), fractures (carpal: + 49.25%, p = 0.003; noncarpal: + 39.18%, p < 0.001), deep lacerations (+ 37.16%, p < 0.001) and burns and corrosions (+ 29.45%, p < 0.001). However, rates of amputations decreased significantly (- 22.09%, p = 0.04).



CONCLUSIONS: A consistent and significant annual increase in both the total number of injuries and the average age of patients was identified. An aging population may increase injury rates and comorbidities, stressing healthcare resources. Our study underscores the need to adapt healthcare structures and reimbursement policies, especially for outpatient hand injury care.

Language: en