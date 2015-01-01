Abstract

BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVES: Poor sleep quality is a known contributor to suicidal thoughts and behaviors. This study examines whether sleep quality modulates the effect of an individual's stress response and risk/reward-based decision making on suicide risk.



METHODS: Participants were 160 adults at a residential substance use treatment facility with lifetime exposure to trauma who completed a clinician-administered measure of suicide risk, the Iowa Gambling Task (IGT), and a self-report measure of sleep. Cortisol reactivity (i.e., changes in cortisol before and after a personalized trauma script) was used to measure stress response. We used quantile regression to examine the effects of sleep, cortisol, and risk/reward decision-making on suicide risk.



RESULTS: We found poor sleep quality to be increasingly salient in individuals at greater risk for suicide than those at lower risk for suicide. Furthermore, individuals with moderate to moderate-high levels of suicide risk seem to have greater cortisol reactivity. In the low-moderate quantile, we found suicide risk to be associated with both high stress reactivity and low-risk, high-reward decision-making, as well as low stress reactivity and high-risk/low-reward decision-making. LIMITATIONS: These findings should be interpreted considering several methodological constraints, such as the use of a pre-determined sample and instruments not tailored for our hypotheses, the MINI 'Suicide' Module's limited differentiation between suicidal ideation and behavior, and variably timed cortisol sampling.



CONCLUSIONS: Despite these limitations, the findings from this study support the use of evidence-based interventions focused on improving sleep quality and managing emotional reactivity to decrease suicide risk.

