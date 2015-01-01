|
Citation
Kresovich A, MacLean K, Lancaster CM, Torres ED, Temple JR, Mumford EA. J. Child Adolesc. Ment. Health 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, National Inquiry Services Centre, South Africa)
DOI
PMID
38869218
Abstract
Social and emotional learning (SEL) interventions have shown promise for building resilience and protecting youth from adverse outcomes. This study reports on an experimental pilot evaluation of the Smart Brain Wise Heart SEL intervention during the 2021-2022 school year. Smart Brain Wise Heart (SBWH) uses a neurophysiological approach among ninth-grade students to evaluate the intervention's impact on youth resiliency, self-compassion, peer violence exposure, internalising disorders, and hyperactivity.
Language: en
Keywords
mental health; youth; self-compassion; school settings; social and emotional learning