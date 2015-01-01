Abstract

We aimed to estimate the proportions of childhood parental neglect, abuse, and rejection and to evaluate the co-occurrence of these experiences among transgender women in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. This was a cross-sectional study with a convenience sample enrolled between July 2019 and March 2020, using an adapted version of the Childhood Trauma Questionnaire. Proportions and corresponding confidence intervals (CI) were calculated. Kendall correlation with Tau-b estimator was used in the bivariate analyses. We gathered data from 139 participants. The most prevalent types of childhood traumas were emotional abuse (60.43%, 95% CI [51.79, 68.62]), physical abuse (57.55%, 95% CI [48.90, 65.89]) and sexual abuse (44.60%, 95% CI [36.18, 53.27]). Severe to extreme physical and emotional abuse occurred among 40.29% (95% CI [32.06, 48.93]) and 5.75% (95% CI [2.51, 11.02]) of participants, respectively. The proportion of parental rejection (eviction) was 32.37% (95% CI [25.04, 40.69]) and occurred with the other forms of abuse, except sexual abuse. Multiple types of childhood abuse, neglect, and parental rejection were observed among transgender women in our sample. The harmful effects of childhood abuse on the mental and physical health of people in the transgender population are of concern, particularly considering the cumulative effect produced by the co-occurrence of such events and their harmful lifetime effects. It is urgently necessary to debate and formulate public policies to ensure the right to gender expression from childhood.

Language: en