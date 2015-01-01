Abstract

Depression and anxiety are the most frequent neuropsychiatric symptoms of multiple sclerosis (MS), an autoimmune-mediated demyelinating neurodegenerative disease. Their prevalence is 25-65% and 20-54%, respectively, often associated with chronic fatigue and cognitive impairment, but usually not correlated with motor and other deficits, suggesting different pathophysiological mechanisms. Both disorders often arise before MS diagnosis, lead to faster disability and impair the quality of life. Risk factors are (young) age, genetic and family history burden. While no specific neuropathological data for depression (and anxiety) in MS are available, modern neuroimaging studies showed bilateral fronto-temporal, subcortical and limbic atrophies, microstructural white matter lesions and disruption of frontoparietal, limbic and neuroendocrine networks. The pathogenesis of both depression and anxiety in MS is related to shared mechanisms including oxidative stress, mitochondrial dysfunction, neuroinflammation and neuroendocrine mechanisms inducing complex functional and structural brain lesions, but they are also influenced by social and other factors. Unfortunately, MS patients with anxiety, major depression or suicidal thoughts are often underassessed and undertreated. Current treatment, in addition to antidepressant therapy include transcranial magnetic stimulation, cognitive, relaxation, dietary and other healthcare measures that must be individualized. The present state-of- the-art review is based on systematic analysis of PubMed, Google Scholar and Cochrane Library until May 2024, with focus on the prevalence, clinical manifestation, neuroimaging data, immune mechanisms and treatment options. Depression and anxiety in MS, like in many other neuroimmune disorders, are related, among others, to multi-regional patterns of cerebral disturbances and complex pathogenic mechanisms that deserve further elucidation as a basis for early diagnosis and adequate management to improve the quality of life in this disabling disease.

