Abstract

CONTEXT: New approaches to emergency response are a national focus due to evolving needs and growing demands on the system, but perspectives of first responders and potential partners have not been evaluated.



OBJECTIVE: This project aimed to inform the development and implementation of alternative emergency response models, including interdisciplinary partnerships, by identifying the perspectives of the frontline workforce regarding their evolving roles.



DESIGN: An electronic survey was sent, querying respondents about their perceived roles in emergency response, interdisciplinary partnerships, and resources needed.



SETTING: This study took place in a metropolitan, midwestern county with participants from 2 public health agencies and 1 emergency medical services (EMS) agency.



PARTICIPANTS: The survey was completed by 945 EMS clinicians and 58 public health workers.



MAIN OUTCOME MEASURES: The main outcome measures were agreement levels on each group's roles in prevention, response, and recovery after emergencies, as well as general feedback on new models.



RESULTS: Overall, 97% of EMS clinicians and 42% of public health workers agreed that they have a role in immediate response to 9-1-1 emergencies. In mental health emergencies, 87% of EMS clinicians and 52% of public health workers agreed that they have a role, compared to 87% and 30%, respectively, in violent emergencies. Also, 84% of respondents felt multidisciplinary models are a needed change. However, 35% of respondents felt their agency has the resources necessary for changes.



CONCLUSIONS: We observed differences between EMS clinicians and public health workers in their perceived roles during emergency response and beliefs about the types of emergencies within their scope. There is strong support for alternative approaches and a perception that this model may improve personal well-being and job satisfaction, but a need for additional resources to develop and implement.

