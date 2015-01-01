Abstract

Within this article, we utilize intersectionality theory as a framework for understanding the experiences of Black girls who attend PK-12 schools in the United States. Black girls' experiences are then illuminated within the context of the school racial climate research. We then add an intersectional lens to the school racial climate research to demonstrate how specific aspects of the school environment influence the experiences and perceptions of Black girls and their developmental outcomes. Finally, we conclude with recommendations for helping schools become fair and liberatory spaces that honor the full humanity of Black girls, their current schooling experiences, and their visions for their future selves.

Language: en