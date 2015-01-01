SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Singh T, Padubidri JR, Ks A, Rao SJ, Manoj MA. Med. Leg. J. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, Medico-Legal Society, Publisher SAGE Publications)

10.1177/00258172241241463

38872238

Incidences of multiple bee stings have been increasing globally; the substantial amount of bee venom injected in such incidents can result in anaphylactic shock, rhabdomyolysis and renal failure, proving fatal in some cases. While anaphylactic reactions are more common and have established treatment protocols, inflammatory response induced by the venom demands a tailored approach. Here we report a case of a 70-year-old male in India who succumbed from approximately 500 bee stings. Based on our literature review, this case stands out as one of the first reported fatalities caused by 500 bee stings in our country. The unidentified species of bees in this case makes management of such bee venom-related toxic reactions more difficult. This report emphasises the importance of prompt and appropriate interventions.


sudden death; anaphylaxis; apiphobia; Bee sting; multi-organ

