|
Citation
|
Goodman TM, Martinez RN, Giarrusso NL, Thompson C, Hoffman WR. Mil. Med. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Association of Military Surgeons of the United States)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38870075
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: The reality of pilot health care avoidance behavior is often common knowledge to both pilots and aeromedical physicians, but the underlying factors leading to this behavior are less understood. In the current study, we conducted a qualitative assessment of a sample of U.S. Air Force (USAF) pilots to gather firsthand perceptions of the factors that encourage and discourage disclosure during aeromedical screening and use of mental and physical health care services, as well as recommendations to improve the USAF aeromedical health care system.
Language: en