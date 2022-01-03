Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The reality of pilot health care avoidance behavior is often common knowledge to both pilots and aeromedical physicians, but the underlying factors leading to this behavior are less understood. In the current study, we conducted a qualitative assessment of a sample of U.S. Air Force (USAF) pilots to gather firsthand perceptions of the factors that encourage and discourage disclosure during aeromedical screening and use of mental and physical health care services, as well as recommendations to improve the USAF aeromedical health care system.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: We conducted interviews with 21 USAF pilots on their perceptions of seeking medical care to identify factors that uniquely discourage or encourage disclosure and health care utilization to understand factors that aid the aeromedical provider/aviator relationship and to elicit interventions that could be prospectively researched. This work was reviewed by the Air Force Research Laboratory Institutional Review Board at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and designated as exempt research, FWR20220103E.



RESULTS: The most reported factors that discourage military pilot health care disclosure and health care utilization overall were medical revocation, stigma, and lack of trust in providers. Unit-embedded services, ease of access, and severity of condition were the most reported factors encouraging disclosure and utilization. Factor descriptions and exemplary quotes from pilots and pilot recommendations to encourage health care utilization and disclosure are provided.



CONCLUSIONS: Results from firsthand interviews with pilots provide valuable information for flight surgeons to focus on building trust with their pilots to reduce health care avoidance.

