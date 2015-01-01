SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Carroll L, Cook A, Sebastian A. Nurs. Outlook 2024; 72(5): e102201.

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.outlook.2024.102201

38870554

This commentary addresses structural violence - an overlooked and unrecognized harm within nursing. Structural violence within nursing practice refers to the violent impacts of racism, classism, homophobia, and transphobia as well as other biases on vulnerable and underprivileged groups. As one of the largest and most trusted health professions, collectively nursing has the power to leverage their influence to mitigate the harmful effects of structural violence when caring for LGBTQ+ youth.


Structural violence; Decolonization; LGBTQ+ youth

