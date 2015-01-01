Abstract

AIM: This study aimed to examine the usefulness of forensic information on suicide deaths in Japan for epidemiological studies on suicide and determine the factors that lead people with suicidal ideation to seek psychiatric care prior to attempting suicide.



METHODS: We focused on forensic information of 514 suicide deaths that occurred in Osaka City in 2019. First, to examine whether the data used in this study can be generalized to these cases, we compared the information on suicide deaths officially published by Osaka City with that used in this study, utilizing Pearson's χ (2) test. Next, the forensic data were analyzed using multivariate logistic regression analysis to confirm the relationship between demographic factors and the likelihood of having a history of psychiatric consultation before suicide.



RESULTS: Both the official information and the data used in this study showed a higher number of males than females who died by suicide, with no significant differences in values between the data sets. Multivariate logistic regression analysis showed significant correlations. More females were associated with seeking a psychiatric consultation. However, those with regular jobs or students were more likely to avoid a psychiatric consultation.



CONCLUSION: The findings of this study provide insights into the phenomenon of suicide deaths by using a forensic perspective. The results of this study suggest that psychiatric consultation may be effective in reducing deaths by suicide. Forensic data should be incorporated into the formulation of suicide-prevention policies in Japan to conduct a more multifaceted analysis and improve suicide-prevention measures.

