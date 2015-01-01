|
Ishii T, Yonemoto N, Otaka Y, Okamura K, Tsujii N, Otsuka K, Yoshimura R, Kinoshita T, Fujisawa D, Tachikawa H, Yamada M, Tsuyama Y, Hashimoto S, Kawanishi C. PCN Rep. 2023; 2(2): e106.
(Copyright © 2023, John Wiley and Sons)
38868131
AIM: An assertive case management intervention program, ACTION-J, proved effective for preventing suicide attempters from reattempting suicide within 6 months. The ACTION-J randomized trial was conducted as part of the "National Strategic Research Projects." The program has been covered by the national medical payment system of Japan since 2016. The aim of the Post-ACTION-J Study (PACS) was to examine the current implementation status of assertive case management in a real-world clinical setting.
suicide attempt; emergency psychiatry; implementation; assertive case management; medical payment scheme