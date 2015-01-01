|
Terao I, Morishita C, Tamada Y, Masuya J, Fujimura Y, Toda H, Kusumi I, Tanabe H, Inoue T. PCN Rep. 2023; 2(2): e94.
38868146
AIM: Bipolar disorder is a leading disorder contributing to global disease burden, and bipolar depression often becomes severe and refractory. Therefore, clarifying the pathophysiology of bipolar disorder is an urgent issue. Previous reports suggested that factors, such as affective temperaments and childhood maltreatment, aggravate bipolar depression severity. However, to our knowledge, no reports to date have clarified the interrelationship between the above factors and bipolar depression severity. We here hypothesized that childhood maltreatment worsens bipolar depression severity via increasing affective temperaments. To test this hypothesis, a covariance structural analysis was conducted.
bipolar disorder; childhood maltreatment; depressive symptom; affective temperament; Temperament Evaluation of Memphis, Pisa, Paris, and San Diego Autoquestionnaire (TEMPS‐A)