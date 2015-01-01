SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Chen XG, Luo H, Feng SK, Wang HY. Sci. Rep. 2024; 14(1): e13681.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1038/s41598-024-63941-9

PMID

38871853

Abstract

The damage of road base course has the characteristics of strong concealment and difficulty in detecting. For this reason, the impact imaging method has been used for detection of road base course. This paper discussed systematically collection points setting, excitation mode and data processing method. Through the application in testing for highway pavement base before and after grouting maintenance, the results show that the method is simple and accurate. The detection results can be displayed in a two-dimensional image form and it is easy to be used in road maintenance. This method can be used to identify and locate the damages of the pavement base, to judge the uniformity of the pavement base structure. It can also be used to evaluate the effectiveness of internal damage after grouting repairing.


Language: en

Keywords

Concealed disease; Detection method; Impact imaging method; Pavement base course; Uniformity

