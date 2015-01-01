Abstract

The recycling of spent lithium-ion batteries (LIBs) is crucial to sustainably manage resources and protect the environment as the use of portable electronics and electric vehicles (EVs) increases. However, the safe recycling of spent LIBs is challenging, as they often contain residual energy. Left untreated, this can trigger a thermal runaway and result in disasters during the recycling process. For efficient recycling, it is important to withdraw any leftover energy from LIBs, regardless of the processing method that follows the discharge. The electrochemical discharge method is a quick and inexpensive method to eliminate this hazard. This method works by immersing batteries in an aqueous inorganic salt solution to discharge LIBs completely and efficiently. Previously, research focus has been on different inorganic salt solutions that release toxic or flammable gaseous products during discharge. In contrast, we present an entirely new approach for electrochemical discharge - the utilization of an Fe(ii)-Fe(iii) redox couple electrolyte. We show that this medium can be used for efficient LIB deep discharge to a voltage of 2.0 V after rebound, a level that is low enough for safe discharge. To accomplish this, periodic discharge methods were used. In addition, no corrosion on the battery casing was observed. The pH behavior at the poles was also investigated, and it was found that without convection, gas evolution during discharge cannot be avoided. Finally, it was discovered that the battery casing material plays a vital role in electrochemical discharge, and its industrial standardization would facilitate efficient recycling.

Language: en