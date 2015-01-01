Abstract

PURPOSE: Bioptic telescopic spectacles can allow individuals with central vision impairment to obtain or maintain driving privileges. The purpose of this study was to (1) compare hazard perception ability among bioptic drivers and traditionally licensed controls, (2) assess the impact of bioptic telescopic spectacles on hazard perception in drivers with vision impairment, and (3) analyze the relationships among vision and hazard detection in bioptic drivers.



METHODS: Visual acuity, contrast sensitivity, and visual field were measured for each participant. All drivers completed the Driving Habits Questionnaire. Hazard perception testing was conducted using commercially available first-person video driving clips. Subjects signaled when they could first identify a traffic hazard requiring a change of speed or direction. Bioptic drivers were tested with and without their bioptic telescopes in alternating blocks. Hazard detection times for each clip were converted to z-scores, converted back to seconds using the average response time across all videos, and then compared among conditions.



RESULTS: Twenty-one bioptic drivers and 21 normally sighted controls participated in the study. The hazard response time of bioptic drivers was improved when able to use the telescope (5.4 ± 1.4 seconds vs 6.3 ± 1.8 seconds without telescope); however, it remained significantly longer than for controls (4.0 ± 1.4 seconds). Poorer visual acuity, contrast sensitivity, and superior visual field sensitivity loss were related to longer hazard response times.



CONCLUSIONS: Drivers with central vision loss had improved hazard response times with the use of bioptic telescopic spectacles, although their responses were still slower than normally sighted control drivers. TRANSLATIONAL RELEVANCE: The use of a bioptic telescope by licensed, visually impaired drivers improves their hazard detection speed on a video-based task, lending support to their use on the road.

