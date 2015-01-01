SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Tutty LM. Violence Against Women 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/10778012241259712

38870450

Groups are a common clinical intervention for women survivors of intimate partner violence (IPV). This secondary mixed-methods analysis from a study of 567 Canadian women from the prairie provinces compared the mental health and well-being of 131 women who had attended a IPV group to 436 women who had not attended any group. Qualitatively, perspectives from 131 women (113 comments; 18 interviews) who attended some form of group treatment were analyzed. Of the 199 coded comments about the IPV groups, most were positive (157 or 78.9%), while the remaining 21.1% (42) reflected concerns or suggested changes. Clinical implications are provided.


Language: en

counseling; intimate partner violence; violence against women; support; group counseling

