Abstract

Groups are a common clinical intervention for women survivors of intimate partner violence (IPV). This secondary mixed-methods analysis from a study of 567 Canadian women from the prairie provinces compared the mental health and well-being of 131 women who had attended a IPV group to 436 women who had not attended any group. Qualitatively, perspectives from 131 women (113 comments; 18 interviews) who attended some form of group treatment were analyzed. Of the 199 coded comments about the IPV groups, most were positive (157 or 78.9%), while the remaining 21.1% (42) reflected concerns or suggested changes. Clinical implications are provided.

