Abstract

BACKGROUND: A sizeable literature shows that adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) are associated with poor health outcomes in later life. However, most studies on the prevalence and predictors of ACEs have been carried out in high-income countries using cross-sectional approaches.



OBJECTIVE: The present study explores the prevalence and predictors of ACEs in Malawi, a low-income country, using prospective longitudinal data collected on adolescents. PARTICIPANTS: We use data on 1375 adolescents and their biological mothers from the Malawi Longitudinal Study of Families and Health (MLSFH). ACEs were reported by adolescents over two survey waves, in 2017-18 and 2021. Predictors were reported by mothers in 2008 and 2010.



METHODS: Multivariate ordinary least square and logistic regression analyses of ACEs exposure reported by adolescents on indicators of family arrangements and resources.



RESULTS: Adolescents report having been exposed to nearly seven ACEs on average. Among indicators of family arrangements and resources, the only significant predictors of cumulative ACEs exposure are polygyny (linked to parental absence) and mother's SF-12 mental health score (linked to physical abuse and witnessing domestic violence).



CONCLUSIONS: ACEs are much more prevalent in the low-income country under study than in middle- and high-income countries surveyed in prior research. Despite adversity being widespread, most indicators of family arrangements and resources highlighted in prior studies are not associated with adolescents' cumulative ACEs exposure in this context. Mothers' mental health in childhood nevertheless emerges as a significant predictor of adolescents' self-reported ACEs. These findings inform efforts aimed at preventing ACEs in high-adversity contexts.

Language: en