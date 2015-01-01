SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Yim SH, Said G, King D. Clin. Child Psychol. Psychiatry 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/13591045241252858

38869026

BACKGROUND: Globally, there is an increasing trend of forcibly displaced people, of which over 40% are children. Unaccompanied asylum-seeking children (UASC) are at risk of experiencing psychological distress and developing mental health difficulties. However, in the UK, the approach from statutory mental health services is inconsistent across different geographical areas.

AIM: This report outlines recommendations for statutory mental health services in the UK in relation to working with UASC.

METHOD: A rapid evaluation method was adopted including interviewing fifteen key informants as well as reviewing existing clinical guidelines. Key informants included clinicians, service managers, social workers and commissioners from Local Authorities, National Health Services, and third sector partners. Recommendations were synthesised using narrative synthesis.

RESULTS AND CONCLUSION: Existing service provision and barriers to the implementation of interventions were summarised and compared against existing guidelines. The report presents recommendations on assessments, screening tools, and psychological interventions for developing a pathway for UASC within statutory services.


Trauma; war; refugee; Traumatic stress; displaced; separated children; unaccompanied children

