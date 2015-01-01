Abstract

A 5-year-old female patient was presented with sudden-onset inability to walk as well as painfully restricted movement in the left hip. The parents reported that the child had fallen on the surface of an outdoor trampoline and landed awkwardly, with no third party being involved. The clinical and radiological diagnostic evaluation revealed the picture of atypical anterior hip dislocation (Figure a, b). Immediate closed reduction under short anesthesia was performed, with restoration of joint congruence.Follow-up magnetic resonance imaging at 3, 6, and 12 months was able to rule out secondary femoral head necrosis. The patient became symptom-free in the further course. Traumatic hip dislocation is a rare clinical picture in childhood. In 95% of cases, dislocations occur in a dorsal direction. While dislocations of this type require high levels of force in adolescents, lower levels may be sufficient in younger children due to the greater elasticity of the pelvic girdle. Even simple fall events on outdoor trampolines can result in severe injuries such as traumatic hip dislocation in children. Emergency services, surgeons as well as parents should be aware of this risk. Adequate management involving immediate reduction can be expected to achieve an excellent outcome.

