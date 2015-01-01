|
Harding KB, Di Ruggiero E, Gonzalez E, Hicks A, Harrington DW, Carsley S. Health Res. Policy Syst. 2024; 22(1): e68.
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
38872217
BACKGROUND: Adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) are potentially traumatic exposures experienced during childhood, for example, neglect. There is growing evidence that the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic and related socioeconomic conditions contributed to an increased risk of ACEs. As public health programs/services are re-evaluated and restored following the state of emergency, it is important to plan using an ACEs-informed lens. The aim of this study was to identify and prioritize initiatives or activities that Public Health Ontario (PHO) could undertake to support Ontario public health units' work towards ACEs-informed pandemic recovery plans.
Language: en
Humans; Child; *Public Health; Ontario; Surveys and Questionnaires; Public health; Adverse childhood experiences; SARS-CoV-2; Pandemics; Health Priorities; *COVID-19/epidemiology; Maternal and child health; *Adverse Childhood Experiences; COVID-19 pandemic recovery; Healthy growth and development; priority-setting