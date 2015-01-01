|
Citation
|
Braun SS, Greenberg MT, Roeser RW, Taylor LJ, Montero-Marín J, Crane C, Williams JMG, Sonley A, Lord L, Ford T, Kuyken W. J. Sch. Psychol. 2024; 104: e101288.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Society for the Study of School Psychology, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38871412
|
Abstract
|
School-based mindfulness trainings (SBMT) are a contemporary approach for intervening to promote students' social and emotional skills and well-being. Despite evidence from the larger field of evidence-based social and emotional learning programs demonstrating the importance of high-quality implementation, few studies have investigated factors impacting the implementation of SBMTs, particularly teacher-level influences. The present study addressed this issue by investigating whether teachers' stress, trust in their fellow teachers and principal, and expectations about the program at baseline predicted the quality of their implementation of a SBMT for students. In addition, we examined whether teachers' stress at baseline moderated the effect of training condition on implementation quality. Implementation quality was assessed via observations and teacher self-reports.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Adult; Female; Male; Middle Aged; Schools; Implementation quality; Teachers; School-based intervention; *Mindfulness/methods; *School Teachers/psychology; Mindfulness-based intervention; Occupational Stress/prevention & control/psychology/therapy; Stress, Psychological/therapy/psychology; Teacher Training/methods; Teacher well-being