Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Traumatic injury is responsible for eight million childhood deaths annually. In Uganda, there is a paucity of comprehensive data describing the burden of pediatric trauma, which is essential for resource allocation and surgical workforce planning. This study aimed to ascertain the burden of non-adolescent pediatric trauma across four Ugandan hospitals.



METHODS: We performed a descriptive review of four independent and prospective pediatric surgical databases in Uganda: Mulago National Referral Hospital (2012-2019), Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital (2015-2019), Soroti Regional Referral Hospital (SRRH) (2016-2019), and St Mary's Hospital Lacor (SMHL) (2016-2019). We sub-selected all clinical encounters that involved trauma. The primary outcome was the distribution of injury mechanisms. Secondary outcomes included operative intervention and clinical outcomes.



RESULTS: There was a total of 693 pediatric trauma patients, across four hospital sites: Mulago National Referral Hospital (n = 245), Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital (n = 29), SRRH (n = 292), and SMHL (n = 127). The majority of patients were male (63%), with a median age of 5 [interquartile range = 2, 8]. Chiefly, patients suffered blunt injury mechanisms, including falls (16.2%) and road traffic crashes (14.7%) resulting in abdominal trauma (29.4%) and contusions (11.8%). At SRRH and SMHL, from which orthopedic data were available, 27% of patients suffered long-bone fractures. Overall, 55% of patients underwent surgery and 95% recovered to discharge.



CONCLUSIONS: In Uganda, non-adolescent pediatric trauma patients most commonly suffer injuries due to falls and road traffic crashes, resulting in high rates of abdominal trauma. Amid surgical workforce deficits and resource-variability, these data support interventions aimed at training adult general surgeons to provide emergency pediatric surgical care and procedures.

