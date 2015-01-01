Abstract

AIM: Healthy older drivers may be at high risk of fatal traffic accidents. Our recent study showed that volumetric alterations in gray matter in the brain regions within the dorsal attention network (DAN) were strongly related to the risk of unsafe driving in healthy older people. However, the relationship between white matter (WM) structural connectivity and driving ability in healthy older people is still unclear.



METHODS: We used diffusion tensor imaging to examine the association between microstructural alterations in the DAN and the risk of unsafe driving among healthy older people. We enrolled 32 healthy older individuals aged over 65 years and screened unsafe drivers using an on-road driving test. We then determined the pattern of WM aberrations in unsafe drivers using tract-based spatial statistics.



RESULTS: The analysis demonstrated that unsafe drivers had significantly higher axial diffusivity values in nine WM clusters compared with safe drivers. These results were primarily observed bilaterally in the dorsal superior longitudinal fasciculus, which is involved in the DAN. Furthermore, correlation analyses showed that higher axial diffusivity values in the superior longitudinal fasciculus were associated with lower Trail Making Test A scores within unsafe drivers. This result suggests that functionally, WM microstructural alterations in the DAN are associated with attention problems, which may contribute to the risk of unsafe driving among healthy older people.



CONCLUSION: Our findings may elucidate the neurobiological mechanisms underlying the increased risk of unsafe driving in healthy older people, potentially facilitating the development of new interventions to prevent fatal accidents.

Language: en