Abstract

Occupational medicine is an essential branch of preventive medicine that aims to protect the health of workers in the workplace. Any work situation exposes the worker to occupational hazards. The three levels of prevention applied in occupational medicine make it possible, together, to control risks. Primary prevention aims to prevent the occurrence of damage related to occupational risks, secondary prevention aims to early detect work-related health problems and in tertiary prevention, the objective is to limit the consequences of occupational risks or diseases already developed. It is not always possible to completely eliminate an occupational hazard. Regular medical examinations, at a frequency appropriate to the risks identified, meet this objective and therefore make it possible to detect work-related health problems or problems that could influence work. A proactive approach focused on prevention helps to reduce occupational risks, prevent work-related diseases, and to promote a healthy and safe work environment for all.

Language: fr