Abstract

Preventing falls in older adults requires a comprehensive approach that distinguishes between accidental falls and falls related to underlying medical problems, such as syncope. For unintentional falls, prevention follows a three-stage model. The primary level focuses on encouraging regular physical activity, assessing, and reducing footwear and environmental risks, managing comorbidities, and promoting healthy lifestyles. The secondary level aims to identify and manage all risk factors, including in-depth medical assessment and education of older people and their careers. Finally, the tertiary level aims to minimise the consequences of falls through post-fall care, regular medical monitoring and the introduction of mobility aids or monitoring technologies. Educating older people about the risks, adopting safe behaviours, promoting physical activity, and creating safe environments go beyond these levels. This holistic approach anticipates, identifies, and mitigates risks, promotes safe and active ageing, and aims to achieve overall well-being, reduce adverse outcomes, and promote optimal quality of life throughout the ageing process.

