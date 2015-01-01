Abstract

To the Editor of Addiction Biology,



We are writing to express our insights and reflections on the recently published study by Fathi et al.,1 'Video game addiction is associated with early stage of inhibitory control problems: An event-related potential study using cued Go/NoGo task', in your esteemed journal. This groundbreaking research offers valuable evidence linking video game addiction (VGA) to early-stage inhibitory control issues, employing a cued Go/NoGo task to examine brain activity related to response inhibition.



Drawing from our experience and the context of similar research in Taiwan, we find this study's approach and findings both compelling and significant. For instance, a study on 'Wisdom and the Net-Entangled Generation: Discussing the Cooperation between Parents and Teachers in Addressing Adolescents' Mobile Internet Addiction' in Taiwan2 also addresses the challenges posed by digital addiction among youth, suggesting the importance of collaborative efforts between parents and educators to mitigate the issue. These concerns echo the findings of Fathi et al., reinforcing the global relevance of understanding and addressing the cognitive impacts of digital addictions.



Furthermore, the study's use of event-related potentials (ERPs) to explore the neural underpinnings of inhibitory control issues in individuals with VGA is remarkably insightful. It mirrors a broader academic interest in applying neuroscientific methods to study behavioural addictions. For example, the research by Chen3 on the integration of digital games in English vocabulary teaching hints at the nuanced interactions between digital media usage and cognitive processes, underscoring the need for balanced approaches in digital consumption. ...

Language: en