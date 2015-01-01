Abstract

In the article by Fitch et al. (Am J Epidemiol. 2024; 193(3):489-499) the authors highlight the concerning prevalence of suicide mortality among formerly incarcerated individuals in North Carolina. Their retrospective study reveals a doubled suicide risk post-release, with notable disparities among demographic groups. Urgent interventions are needed, including comprehensive re-entry programs and systemic reforms to address structural inequalities. I suggest tailored support services to mitigate suicide risks and promote successful community reintegration, advocating for equity, justice, and human dignity in post-release efforts.

