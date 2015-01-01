SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Vest N. Am. J. Epidemiol. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Oxford University Press)

DOI

10.1093/aje/kwae111

PMID

38872334

Abstract

In the article by Fitch et al. (Am J Epidemiol. 2024; 193(3):489-499) the authors highlight the concerning prevalence of suicide mortality among formerly incarcerated individuals in North Carolina. Their retrospective study reveals a doubled suicide risk post-release, with notable disparities among demographic groups. Urgent interventions are needed, including comprehensive re-entry programs and systemic reforms to address structural inequalities. I suggest tailored support services to mitigate suicide risks and promote successful community reintegration, advocating for equity, justice, and human dignity in post-release efforts.


Language: en

Keywords

mental health; suicide; substance use; prison reentry

