|
Citation
|
Vest N. Am. J. Epidemiol. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Oxford University Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38872334
|
Abstract
|
In the article by Fitch et al. (Am J Epidemiol. 2024; 193(3):489-499) the authors highlight the concerning prevalence of suicide mortality among formerly incarcerated individuals in North Carolina. Their retrospective study reveals a doubled suicide risk post-release, with notable disparities among demographic groups. Urgent interventions are needed, including comprehensive re-entry programs and systemic reforms to address structural inequalities. I suggest tailored support services to mitigate suicide risks and promote successful community reintegration, advocating for equity, justice, and human dignity in post-release efforts.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
mental health; suicide; substance use; prison reentry