Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Sexual and gender minority (SGM) youth, who experience high mental and behavioral health needs, are overrepresented in the criminal legal system, which may exacerbate these needs. This study examined associations among arrest history and mental and behavioral health among SGM youth.



METHODS: Using cross-sectional survey data from the 2022 LGBTQ+ National Teen Survey, this study created a case-control sample of 287 SGM youth with an arrest history and 1148 propensity-matched SGM youth without an arrest history. Associations between arrest history and SGM developmental milestones, minority stressors, and mental and behavioral health outcomes were examined. Statistical analyses were conducted between 2022 and 2024.



RESULTS: Arrest history was significantly associated with several SGM developmental milestones (e.g., earlier age of identity realization and disclosure) and minority stressors (e.g., greater bullying and parental rejection). SGM youth with an arrest history had poorer mental and behavioral health, including greater sleep disturbance (adjusted odds ratio (aOR):1.46; 95% CI: 1.08-2.00) and positive screenings for depression (aOR:1.60; 95% CI: 1.20-2.14), anxiety (aOR:1.35; 95% CI: 1.01-1.82), and risk for substance use disorder development (aOR: 5.81; 95% CI: 4.26 - 7.94).



CONCLUSIONS: Arrest history is associated with the mental and behavioral health of SGM youth, highlighting systemic inequities. Tailored public health interventions are needed to reduce criminal-legal contact in this population.

