Looi JC, Allison S, Bastiampillai T, Maguire PA, Kisely S, Looi RC. Australas. Psychiatry 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Psychiatrists, Publisher SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/10398562241261818

38875170

Increasing numbers of healthcare data breaches highlight the need for structured organisational responses to protect patients, trainees and psychiatrists against identity theft and blackmail. Evidence-based guidance that is informed by the COVID-19 pandemic response includes: timely and reliable information tailored to users' safety, encouragement to take protective action, and access to practical and psychological support. For healthcare organisations which have suffered a data breach, insurance essentially improves access to funded cyber security responses, risk communication and public relations. Patients, trainees and psychiatrists need specific advice on protective measures. Healthcare data security legislative reform is urgently needed.


health system; counselling and support; cyber security; data breaches; identity theft

