Horne M, Marryat L, Corby DH, Doi L, Astbury R, Jepson R, Morrison K, Wood R. BMC Health Serv. Res. 2024; 24(1): e728.
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
38877550
BACKGROUND: Universal health visiting has been a cornerstone of preventative healthcare for children in the United Kingdom (UK) for over 100 years. In 2016, Scotland introduced a new Universal Health Visiting Pathway (UHVP), involving a greater number of contacts with a particular emphasis on the first year, visits within the home setting, and rigorous developmental assessment conducted by a qualified Health Visitor. To evaluate the UHVP, an outcome indicator framework was developed using routine administrative data. This paper sets out the development of these indicators.
Language: en
Humans; Child; Child, Preschool; Infant; Infant, Newborn; Female; Male; Methods; Outcome Assessment, Health Care; Scotland; Home visiting; Administrative data; Framework; Quality Indicators, Health Care; Child Health Services/organization & administration; *Routinely Collected Health Data; Breast Feeding/statistics & numerical data; Health visiting; House Calls/statistics & numerical data; Public health nurses; Universal Health Care