Abstract

BACKGROUND: Child maltreatment is a global problem that puts children at risk of mental illness, substance abuse, and premature death. Interdisciplinary collaboration is important in preventing and detecting child maltreatment. In Norway, children undergo universal preventive health assessments and receive complimentary follow-up care from specialized public health nurses in child and family health clinics. These nurses conduct regular check-ups and home visits to monitor children for signs of maltreatment.



OBJECTIVE: The objective of this study is to describe how public health nurses at child and family health clinics follow the National Clinical Guidelines to prevent and detect child maltreatment, with a particular focus on clinical procedures and interdisciplinary collaboration. Furthermore, we aim to determine factors that are associated with identification of child maltreatment.



DESIGN: A cross-sectional online survey was conducted among public health nurses working in primary care between October 24th and December 31st, 2022. Public health nurses who worked with children aged 0-5 years and had consultations with families were eligible to participate, resulting in 554 responses. The study employed descriptive analysis, including frequency, percentage and mean, as well as a two-step logistic regression analysis. The study was approved by the relevant authority, and informed consent was obtained through questionnaire completion.



RESULTS: The public health nurses in this study displayed strong adherence to the guidelines and utilized various comprehensive assessment procedures to monitor child well-being, growth, and development. However, there was limited and infrequent collaboration with other professionals, such as child protection services, general practitioners, and hospitals. Most public health nurses reported occasional suspicion of child maltreatment, with age and years of experience in child and family clinics influencing these suspicions. Older public health nurses were more likely to suspect physical violence, while those with less than two years of experience reported less experience in suspecting maltreatment. Additional education increased the probability of suspecting sexual violence.



CONCLUSIONS: This study provides insights into the practices of public health nurses in Norway regarding the detection and prevention of child maltreatment in child and family clinics. While adherence to guidelines is strong, suspicion of maltreatment is relatively rare. Collaboration across agencies is crucial in addressing child maltreatment. Age and experience may influence the detection of maltreatment. Improved collaboration, targeted guidelines, and ongoing professional development are needed to enhance child protection.

