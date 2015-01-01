|
Citation
|
Bhusal R, C AP, Bhattarai N, Mishra DK, Sapkota SK, Sharma S, Sapkota KP. BMC Psychiatry 2024; 24(1): e446.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38877458
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Depression is a pervasive mental health condition that affects individuals across various demographic categories, including imprisoned adults. The prevalence of mental health problems among inmates worldwide is considerably higher than in the general population, and it is estimated that 11% of inmates have significant mental disorders, such as anxiety and depression. This study aimed to find out the prevalence of depression and factors associated with it among the prisoners of Gandaki Province, Nepal.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Cross-Sectional Studies; Adult; Female; Male; Middle Aged; Adolescent; Young Adult; Psychiatric Status Rating Scales; Prevalence; Suicidal Ideation; Mental health; Incarcerated population; *Depression/epidemiology; Correctional facilities; *Prisoners/psychology/statistics & numerical data; Nepal/epidemiology; Suicide, Attempted/statistics & numerical data/psychology