Citation
Han J, Wang H, Ding Y, Li Q, Zhai H, He S. BMC Sports Sci. Med. Rehabil. 2024; 16(1): e132.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
38877578
PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Approximately 40-70% of older adults who have experienced falls develop fear of falling (FOF), with the incidence rate in nursing home residents reaching as high as 79.4%. An increasing number of studies have focused on the effect of the Otago Exercise Programme (OEP) on reducing FOF among older adults, yet comprehensive analysis is lacking due to regional and demographic variations. Therefore, this study integrates the relevant literature to provide evidence supporting interventions aimed at alleviating FOF among older adults.
Language: en
Keywords
Older adults; Meta-analysis; Fear of falling; Otago exercise programme