Abstract

BACKGROUND: Approximately 40-70% of older adults who have experienced falls develop fear of falling (FOF), with the incidence rate in nursing home residents reaching as high as 79.4%. An increasing number of studies have focused on the effect of the Otago Exercise Programme (OEP) on reducing FOF among older adults, yet comprehensive analysis is lacking due to regional and demographic variations. Therefore, this study integrates the relevant literature to provide evidence supporting interventions aimed at alleviating FOF among older adults.



OBJECTIVE: To evaluate the impact of OEP on FOF in older adults through meta-analysis.



METHODS: We searched ten databases using computer systems, covering all records up to May 1, 2024. Two researchers independently conducted the literature screening, bias risk assessment, and data extraction. We performed data analysis using RevMan 5.3 and Stata 15.0 software, assessed result stability through sensitivity analysis, and examined publication bias with funnel plots and Egger's test.



RESULTS: Sixteen RCTs were included. Meta-analysis revealed that the OEP significantly reduced FOF among older adults [SMD = 0.96, 95%CI (0.68, 1.23), P < 0.00001]. Subgroup analysis revealed that interventions lasting more than 16 weeks [SMD = 1.12, 95%CI (0.75, 1.49), P < 0.00001], with a frequency of more than twice a week [SMD = 0.99, 95%CI (0.64, 1.35), P < 0.00001], and for older adults in community and nursing institutions [SMD = 1.03, 95%CI (0.50, 1.57), P = 0.0002] were more effective. A comparison of the 16-week and 24-week interventions revealed that the latter had better outcomes [SMD = 0.87, 95%CI (0.66, 1.08), P = 0.0004].



CONCLUSION: Current evidence indicates that OEP effectively reduces FOF among older adults. It is recommended that interventions last for more than 24 weeks, occur more than twice a week, and suitable for application among older adults in community settings or elder care institutions.

