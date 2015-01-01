Abstract

The Russia-Ukraine war is associated with critical and severe thoracoabdominal injuries. A more specific approach to treating patients with thoracoabdominal injury should also include minimally invasive technologies. It remains unclear about the utility of using video-assisted thoracoscopic surgery (VATS) and laparoscopy in patients with thoracoabdominal injury. The aim of this study was to investigate and evaluate the utility of video-assisted thoracoscopic surgery, laparoscopy as well as magnetic tool applications for the management of severe thoracoabdominal injury in combat patients injured in the ongoing war in Ukraine and treated in the Role 2 deployed hospital. Patients and methods 36 male combat patients thoracoabdominal injury were identified for the study during the first 100 days from February, 24 2022. These individuals were diagnosed with thoracoabdominal GSW in the Role 2 hospital (i.e. deployed military hospital) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Video-assisted thoracoscopy surgery (VATS) and laparoscopy with application of surgical magnetic tools were applied with regards to the damage control resuscitation and damage control surgery.



RESULTS In 10 (28%) patients, VATS was applied to remove the metal foreign body fragments. Both thoracotomy and laparotomy were performed in 20 (56%) hemodynamically unstable patients. Of these 20 patients, the suturing of the liver was performed in 8 (22%) patients, whereas peri-hepatic gauze packing in 12 (33%) patients. Massive injury to the liver and PI 2.0-3.0 were diagnosed in 2 (6%) patients. Lethal outcome was in 1 (2.8%) patient.



CONCLUSIONS Thoracoabdominal gunshot injuries might be managed at Role 2 hospitals by using video-assisted thoracoscopy (VATS) and laparoscopy accompanied by surgical magnetic tools. Damage control surgery and damage control resuscitation must be applied for patients in critical and severe conditions.

