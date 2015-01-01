|
Citation
Seifert N, Mürdter E, Schmidt NC. BMC Womens Health 2024; 24(1): e338.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
38877466
PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Worldwide, at least 230 million girls and women are affected by female genital mutilation/ cutting (FGM/C). FGM/C violates human rights and can cause irreparable harm and even lead to death. In 2022, more than 100,000 survivors of FGM/C lived in Germany, and more than 17,000 girls were considered at risk. Due to the increasing number, there is a need to improve the skills of professionals not only to treat FGM/C but also to prevent it, aiming to maintain or improve women's physical and mental health. However, previous studies mostly focused on health care providers, even though other professionals such as social workers, play an important role in the provision of sexual and reproductive health (SRH) care and are often the first point of contact. Therefore, the study's main objective was to understand challenges perceived by social workers in pregnancy counselling centres in the provision of good quality of SRH care for girls and women suffering from or endangered by FGM/C.
Language: en
Keywords
Humans; Cross-Sectional Studies; Adult; Female; Prevention; Health Knowledge, Attitudes, Practice; Prospective Studies; Germany; Pregnancy; Training; Surveys and Questionnaires; Social work; *Circumcision, Female/psychology; *Social Workers/psychology; Female genital mutilation/cutting; FGM/C