|
Citation
|
Dube SR. Child Abuse Negl. 2024; 154: e106899.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38875867
|
Abstract
|
For almost three decades, research on adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) has proliferated and contributed to the body of science demonstrating their lifelong impact on health across the lifespan (Afifi et al., 2008; Felitti et al., 1998). ACEs, which include childhood abuse, neglect, and related household stressors, are common across populations (Allen et al., 2019; Baglivio et al., 2014). Similar to findings from the landmark ACE Study, studies among children, adolescents, young adults, and adult populations indicate that between 23 % to 64 % report exposure to at least one ACE, (Amene et al., 2024; Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 2010; Dube et al., 2001; Felitti et al., 1998; Giano et al., 2020; Swedo, 2023; Walker et al., 2022), with prevalence increasing across age groups among children (Walker et al., 2022).
Language: en