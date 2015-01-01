SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Eur. J. Psychotraumatol. 2024; 15(1): e2355052.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, The Author(s), Publisher Co-action Publishing)

DOI

10.1080/20008066.2024.2355052

PMID

38872587

Abstract

Fully remote intensive trauma-focused treatment for PTSD and Complex PTSD

H. Bongaerts, Voorendonk, E. M., Van Minnen, A., Rozendaal, L., Telkamp, B. S. D., & de Jongh, A. (2022).

Journal of Psychotraumatology, 13(2), 2103287

https://doi.org/10.1080/20008066.2022.2103287

During preparation for another study, coding errors were discovered. These errors involved mistakenly coding some female participants as male. Further investigation showed that this coding error also affected some of the data used in this study. Several women were coded as male, which changed the outcomes of the study somewhat for the analyses in which gender was examined. Therefore, we have corrected the contents of the article. All corrections involve (only) the Results section:

1. The mean age of this group of participants was 37.16 years (SD = 11.82, age range 19-63), and 37 (50.7%) were female.

Now reads:

The mean age of this group of participants was 37.16 years (SD = 11.82, age range 19-63), and 62 (85%) were female.

2. Table 1 has been revised.

3.2. CAPS-5

The addition of predictors and covariates to the random intercept model improved the fit significantly, (Δχ²[6] = 189.25, p <.001). Adding a random slope for 'measurement time point' improved the fit of the model again (Δχ²[5] = 53.57, p <.001), which led to our main models 1 and 2 (see Table 3). The intercept for Model 1 (b0 = 35.62, SE = 1.51) represents the estimated mean value for the reference group at pre-treatment (reference group is 'woman of average age, without Complex PTSD at pre-treatment and no missing data for the three instruments).

Now reads:

The addition of predictors and covariates to the random intercept model improved the fit significantly, (Δχ²[6] = 189.59, p <.001). Adding a random slope for 'measurement time point' improved the fit of the model again (Δχ²[5] = 53.37, p <.001), which led to our main models 1 and 2 (see Table 3). The intercept for Model 1 (b0 = 35.79, SE = 1.41) represents the estimated mean value for the reference group at pre-treatment (reference group is 'woman of average age, without Complex PTSD at pre-treatment and no missing data for the three instruments).

Table 2 has been revised

Table 3 has been revised

Follow the DOI to view the corrections and updates.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print