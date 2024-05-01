SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Li C, Wang S, Liu K, Zheng Y, Li Q, Zhang Y, Jiang L, Sun H, Liu M. Geriatr. Nurs. 2024; 58: 361-367.

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.gerinurse.2024.05.012

38875762

OBJECTIVES: Cardiometabolic diseases (CMDs) have been individually associated with fall-related outcomes, but their combined effect on fear of falling (FOF) has not been investigated. This study aims to examine the association between cardiometabolic multimorbidity and FOF in older adults.

METHODS: Data from the National Health and Aging Trends Study, 4,295 community-dwelling older adults ≥ 65 years were analyzed in this longitudinal study. CMDs were assessed at baseline, including heart disease, diabetes, stroke, and hypertension. FOF was evaluated by asking participants if they worried about falling in the past month. Data were analyzed using multi-adjusted logistic regression.

RESULTS: Cardiometabolic multimorbidity was associated with a higher risk of FOF. The combination of heart disease and diabetes showed the highest risk of FOF (OR = 3.47, 95 % CI: 1.63-7.40).

CONCLUSIONS: These findings underscore the need for targeted interventions to mitigate the combined impact of cardiometabolic multimorbidity on FOF in older adults.


Language: en

Older adults; Longitudinal study; Fear of falling; Cardiometabolic diseases; Cardiometabolic multimorbidity

