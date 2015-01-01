Abstract

Little is known about how the associations between active transportation and community participation may vary across national contexts. Using representative datasets from China, Ghana, India, Mexico, Russia, and South Africa collected in the Study on Global Ageing and Adult Health (N = 33,535), we estimated multi-group confirmatory factor analyses, tests of measurement invariance, and predictive models. Standardized coefficients were equivalent across countries and showed a modest positive association between active transportation and community participation (the variance explained by active transportation ranged from 1.3% to 7.5% across countries). These results suggest that supporting active transportation can help mitigate negative environmental and health changes associated with increased vehicular travel and support social capital via community participation.

Language: en