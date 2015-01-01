Abstract

BACKGROUND: In the US, over 50% of suicide deaths are by firearm injury. Studies have found that limiting access to firearms, including storing them temporarily outside of the home or locking and unloading them securely at home, helps prevent suicide. Family members and other loved ones are in a unique position to encourage secure firearm storage. This paper describes the development of a workshop to empower loved ones of individuals at risk for suicide to discuss secure firearm storage in New York State.



METHODS: Using a multistakeholder engagement framework, we partnered with New York State county-level suicide prevention coalitions, local firearms experts, and other stakeholders to develop a 90-min workshop addressing secure firearm storage for suicide prevention. Pilot workshops were co-facilitated by a suicide prevention coalition member and a local firearms expert. Feedback gathered via surveys from workshop attendees and interviews with workshop co-facilitators were used to revise workshop content and inform dissemination. Following pilot workshops, a 1-day training event was held for potential future facilitators, and survey data were collected to assess trainee experiences and interest in facilitating future workshops. Data analysis included rapid qualitative analysis of interviews and statistical analysis of survey responses about acceptability of workshop.



RESULTS: Four pilot workshops included a total of 23 attendees. Pilot workshop attendees endorsed willingness and confidence to discuss secure firearm storage with a family member or loved one. The training event included 42 attendees, of which 26 indicated interest in facilitating a workshop within the next year. Co-facilitators agreed on several key themes, including the importance of having a "trusted messenger" deliver the firearms portion of the workshop, keeping the conversation focused on firearm safety for suicide prevention, and developing interventions that reflect firearm owning community's culture.



CONCLUSIONS: Consistent with a public health approach to suicide prevention, this study leveraged a multistakeholder engagement framework to develop a community-based workshop empowering loved ones of individuals at risk for suicide to discuss secure firearm storage. The workshop will be disseminated across New York State. We noted positive and collaborative relationships across stakeholder groups, and willingness to facilitate the workshop among both suicide prevention and firearm stakeholders.

Language: en