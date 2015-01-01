|
BACKGROUND: In recent years, the cannabis industry has evolved from a world defined by the simplicity and ubiquity of illegality of recreational drug cannabis to a world marked by the legal and geographic complexity of ongoing depenalisation, decriminalisation, and legalisation processes. Within this landscape where drug Cannabis plants and their many derivatives see their legal status change, Cannabis cultigens and end products are increasingly likely to becoming subject to protection by intellectual property rights. This article delves into the implications of these changes for traditional Cannabis farmers, particularly in the Global South, as they face economic and legal threats amidst global legalisation efforts. It examines the potential role of appellations of origin in protecting local Cannabis cultigens and end products, focusing on Moroccan Cannabis and hashish as a case study.
Cannabis; Morocco; Hashish; International property rights; Landraces; Terroir